Advertisement

Crashes cause traffic issues in Augusta, Aiken County

This crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021, at Riverwatch Parkway and Top Golf Way in...
This crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021, at Riverwatch Parkway and Top Golf Way in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vehicle accidents Tuesday afternoon caused traffic snags in Richmond and Aiken counties.

In Augusta, a crash around 2:45 p.m. left a truck on its side at Riverwatch Parkway and Top Golf Way. Multiple sheriff’s deputies as well ad an ambulance and firetrucks were called to the scene.

Crews at the scene had a stretcher ready at 3 p.m. and were trying to get someone out of a white truck that was on its side. Eventually, an elderly man was pulled from the vehicle.

That crash came after one earlier in the afternoon led to the closure of a stretch of Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County.

The crash just after 2 p.m. involved injuries on Rainbow Falls south of Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, it involved a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down, this time by Ida
Kyadiar Oliver
Glenn Hills High teen charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old
Dustin Michael Beasley
Beloved North Augusta officer passes away after long battle with COVID
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended
Marion Pope
Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel

Latest News

School bus generic
All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week
Jury selection in murder trial underway
S.C. Supreme Court hears arguments in school mask battle
Wanted posters
Wanted posters: Can you help authorities find these people?
Dontell Harling
Man charged in fatal shooting at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood