Crashes cause traffic issues in Augusta, Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vehicle accidents Tuesday afternoon caused traffic snags in Richmond and Aiken counties.

In Augusta, a crash around 2:45 p.m. left a truck on its side at Riverwatch Parkway and Top Golf Way. Multiple sheriff’s deputies as well ad an ambulance and firetrucks were called to the scene.

Crews at the scene had a stretcher ready at 3 p.m. and were trying to get someone out of a white truck that was on its side. Eventually, an elderly man was pulled from the vehicle.

That crash came after one earlier in the afternoon led to the closure of a stretch of Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County.

The crash just after 2 p.m. involved injuries on Rainbow Falls south of Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, it involved a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle.

