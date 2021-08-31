Community lines the streets to honor the life of local officer who lost battle with COVID-19

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety lining the street along Georgia Avenue Monday night honoring the life of a fellow officer who lost his battle against COVID-19.

Monday night the department remembered Dustin Beasley as a man of integrity and high moral standards. He leaves behind a wife and young son. Officer Beasley has been with the department since December, but he started his career with the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office. He’s well known in both communities.

A really somber show of support Monday night. Officers holding back tears, as about 20 police cars lined the street so the Department of Public Safety could honor one of its own. They spent more than half an hour parked with lights on to honor Dustin Beasley. He joined the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in December. Before that he served in Williston and Barnwell’s police departments and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

His loss at 31-years-old has left many hurting.

“It just broke our hearts, it hurt everyone’s hearts today,” said Jordan Gibson.

Gibson lives in Blackville where Dustin’s father Michael Beasley is mayor. Because Dustin was the mayor’s kid, Gibson says everyone in Blackville knew him.

“He touched the lives of many, he had great connections with people around in our community in the Blackville community,” he said.

Gibson like so many others followed updates from Beasley’s family all week hoping and praying for the best.

“We prayed for a different outcome, but God had other plans for him, God wanted him to be with him,” he said.

His friends on the force will miss him. And tonight the North Augusta Department of Public Safety rides off without one of their own. The North Augusta Department of Public Safety asks you to keep Beasley’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

