City leaders ponder Confederate statue, vaccines, homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners discussed the downtown Confederate monument as well as the $100 COVID vaccination incentive program on Tuesday.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Confederate Monuments brought back its recommendations to present again .

Among those recommendations are relocation of the monument.

Many monument proponents were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting of commissioners.

A commissioner asked how the city would pay for moving the downtown monument.

City Administrator Odie Donald replied that city officials would identify funding in the upcoming budget or current budget.

A commissioner asked if the city would be violating state law by moving the monument. The city attorney will get an answer by next week.

Commissioners agreed to bring the matter up for discussion next week.

Vaccination incentive

The city is on track to launch a program to give city residents $100 gift cards if they’ll get fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“It’s worth a shot” is the catchphrase, and 10,000 people is the vaccination goal.

The city has set aside $1 million in federal COVID aid to fund the incentives.

Tentatively, a Sept. 8 city-sponsored vaccination event is being planned.

Once the program starts, city officials will get monthly updates on its success.

Homeless issues

Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight said businesses on Boy Scout Road are complaining about homeless people using their back hose to bathe and wash their hair.

Commissioner Sean Frantom said that in District 7, there was a home break-in by a homeless person who had a knife, someone’s purse was stolen in a restaurant drive-thru and there are camps behind businesses on Washington Road. He also said there are more people panhandling in front of businesses.

He said he doesn’t want the homeless to become comfortable on the streets.

Serenity Behavioral Health’s PATH team is operational. With four people, it focuses on the downtown area, providing mental health information and assistance to the homeless.

Frantom asked about the possibility of a temporary day shelter.

