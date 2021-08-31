Advertisement

Bamberg School Districts 1 & 2 go virtual for a week due to COVID

((Source: KPLC))
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg School Districts 1 & 2 are going virtual due to the current COVID conditions in their schools. Students will be learning virtually beginning Wednesday, Sept 1st through Wednesday, Sept 8th.

The district has come to this decision due to the student/staff COVID positivity rates as well as the volume of quarantining. The district will continue to monitor COVID rates and adjust dates if necessary following Labor Day. All staff except those in isolation or in quarantine are to report to schools and work at normal working times.

Parents and staff should note that if you have already been given specific quarantine or isolation timelines due to sickness or exposure, you must adhere to those timelines regardless of the district’s virtual learning dates. As per DHEC guidelines, home testing results are not acceptable for the shorter (7 day) quarantine option.

Tuesday, principals and teachers will be informing students and parents how to access online learning and classroom materials during virtual days. 

For more information, visit: Bamberg School District One website.

