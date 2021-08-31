Advertisement

Augusta airport to host pet adoptions, child cancer fundraiser

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport has partnered with several organizations to hold a pet adoption day this week.

The event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday is being held in partnership with Augusta Animal Services, Columbia County Animal Services and Friends of the Animal Shelter of Aiken.

The event will be on the outside south end of the main terminal building.

Animals will have low adoption rates and have been spayed or neutered.

Airport parking is free for the first 30 minutes, and all who adopt an animal will receive free parking.

Meet-a-Machine

Later in the month, the airport will also host the second annual Meet-a-Machine event benefiting Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The family event that provides the public the opportunity to see, touch, and learn about multiple types of vehicles.

These vehicles include emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and more.

The event is designed to raise funds to support the research into the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments and cures of childhood cancers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 near Hangar 1.

Tickets are $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flyags.ticketleap.com/meet-a-machine-2021.

