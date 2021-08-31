Andrew Spurlock Named Girls Varsity Basketball Coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Andrew Spurlock has been named girls varsity basketball coach at Westminster Schools of Augusta. Coach Spurlock succeeds his father, John Spurlock, in the role, who passed away suddenly on August 19, 2021.

Spurlock joins the Lady Wildcats program with 10 years of coaching experience in schools in Georgia and South Carolina. He began his coaching career at Curtis Baptist School, where he coached middle school boys basketball and middle school girls softball for five years. In the offseason, Spurlock assisted the varsity boys basketball team, working with scouting reports and skill development. He then spent a year at Bethlehem Christian Academy as the head junior varsity boys basketball coach, assistant varsity boys basketball coach and head softball coach. Coach Spurlock spent the next four years coaching with his father, John Spurlock, at Wardlaw Academy in Edgefield, S.C., as the varsity boys assistant basketball coach. Over the four years at Wardlaw Academy, the varsity boys teams won 80 games and three region championships.

Besides his relationship with the Lord, family is the most important thing to Spurlock. He is married to Meagan and they have a one-year-old son, Beckham. He and his family attend True North Church. Coach Spurlock earned his B.S. in Management from Grand Canyon University.

“I am so pleased and honored to have Coach Andrew Spurlock on our staff,” said Westminster Athletic Director, Andrew Bryan. “He brings with him tons of basketball experience, a love for the game, a love for the players, and a desire to see them grow in their faith as well as basketball.”

Coach Spurlock is looking forward to the challenge of continuing the tradition of winning at Westminster and glorifying God in all that they do.

