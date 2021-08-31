American Red Cross aiding when natural disaster strikes for over a century

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most people evacuate when natural disasters strike. The American Red Cross has been doing the exact opposite for more than 100 years.

”The mission of the Red Cross is to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies,” said Susan Everitt.

Everitt has been executive director for the East Central Branch for four years and says weather plays a huge role when it comes to planning.

”I am watching the weather every day and am incredibly grateful for the increases in technology that we have that are able to predict further out,” she said. “It allows us to be where we’re needed to be before we’re needed there.”

The Red Cross sends volunteers to disaster areas up to a week in advance. Out of the 600 staff and volunteers being sent to help, four of them are right here from Augusta.

“Having accurate forecasts not only allows us to be where we need when we’re needed, but it also allows us to keep our staff, our volunteers, and our partners safe,” she said.

A mission that hits close to home for Everitt.

”My Red Cross story began 20 years ago when I lost my home to Hurricane Floyd in South Carolina,” she said. ”That’s one of the great joys that I have in working for the Red Cross that in some small way this allows me to give back to others that have gave so much to me.”

So when she’s face to face talking with people who’ve lost their homes, their livelihoods, and sometimes their faith they can tell this isn’t just a job to her it’s a calling.

“I’ve been in four or five hurricane responses and every time it’s like...you cannot believe what nature can do. The amount of destruction that can happen following a hurricane,” she said. “Certainly being there to help people recover from Hurricane Ida is our mission.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.