All Richmond County schools going virtual for 2 days next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in schools and community, the Richmond County School System will transition all schools to home learning for two days after the Labor Day holiday.

Virtual learning will take place for next Tuesday and Wednesday, with in-person instruction resuming Sept. 9.

Families will receive information from school with clear instructions and expectations for students and teachers during the home-learning days.

While students and teachers focus on home learning, schools and school system departments will prioritize cleaning, disinfecting and replenishing COVID-19 mitigation supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, masks and water to support a full return to campus.

Families may pick up meals from their student’s school Sept. 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The school system continues to maintain a partnership with the Department of Public Health to guide COVID-19 mitigation and response and prioritize health and safety of students and staff,” the district said Tuesday in a statement.

“Public health partners indicate that as community spread of COVID-19 increases, it is important that the school system remains focused on mitigation strategies including handwashing, masking and social distancing to remain open.”

Families with questions about the transition should contact their child’s school or teachers, the district said.

Across the river in South Carolina

School districts in McCormick and Bamberg counties as well as Williston are transitioning to at-home learning for at least the rest of this week.

Bamberg County School Districts 1 and 2 are going virtual due to the current COVID conditions in their schools. Students will be learning from Wednesday through Sept 8. Bamberg County district officials came to their decision due to the student/staff COVID positivity rates as well as the volume of quarantining. All staff except those in isolation or in quarantine are to report to schools and work at normal working times.

Parents and staff should note that if you have already been given specific quarantine or isolation timelines due to sickness or exposure, you must adhere to those timelines regardless of the district’s virtual learning dates.

On Tuesday, principals and teachers will be informing students and parents how to access online learning and classroom materials during virtual days.

The McCormick County and Williston districts said they based their decision on the number of students and employees being quarantined as a result of possible exposure to coronavirus after consultation with DHEC.

Starting Tuesday, all McCormick County students will receive instruction via their Google Classroom. Meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon by entering through the side door of the elementary/middle school cafeteria.

In Williston, Monday was used as a time to make sure students have all the materials they need, and instruction will resume Tuesday under the at-home learning model.

All Williston school activities are canceled during the virtual learning period.

The Allendale County school district is also following a virtual learning model through Sept. 8.

