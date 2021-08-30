Advertisement

Williston schools transition to home learning for now

Virtual learning
Virtual learning(KSLA)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the region continues to see a surge in COVID cases driven by the ultra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the Williston school district has transitioned to at-home learning.

Today is being used as a time to make sure students have all the materials they need, and instruction will resume Tuesday under the at-home learning model.

MORE | S.C. Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

All school activities are canceled during the virtual learning period.

The decision to go virtual was made after district officials discussed the matter with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials.

“This decision is not solely tied to the number of scholars and staff who are positive,” the district said in an online post, “but the impact on the number of scholars and staff who are quarantined as the district continues to adhere to quarantine procedures.”

District officials said they’ll re-evaluate the situation at the end of the week, when they’ll announce when in-person learning might begin again.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Woman motivated to help Augusta's homeless community
‘You never know where your blessing will come from’: Woman spends 9 years helping Augusta’s homeless
Lynn Bailey
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Richmond County Elections Director reflects on her experience
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down again, this time by Ida
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Ex-sheriff quits Ga. judicial watchdog agency over KKK photo