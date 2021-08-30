Williston schools transition to home learning for now

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the region continues to see a surge in COVID cases driven by the ultra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the Williston school district has transitioned to at-home learning.

Today is being used as a time to make sure students have all the materials they need, and instruction will resume Tuesday under the at-home learning model.

All school activities are canceled during the virtual learning period.

The decision to go virtual was made after district officials discussed the matter with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials.

“This decision is not solely tied to the number of scholars and staff who are positive,” the district said in an online post, “but the impact on the number of scholars and staff who are quarantined as the district continues to adhere to quarantine procedures.”

District officials said they’ll re-evaluate the situation at the end of the week, when they’ll announce when in-person learning might begin again.

