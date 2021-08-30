Vehicle crashes claim four lives across the region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crashes on area roadways claimed at least four lives in three days, including a bicyclist who was struck by an SUV.

Here are the details on the wrecks:

Orangeburg County

A single-vehicle crash killed a driver early Sunday near Santee in Orangeburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seat belt when they were driving north on U.S. 301 and traveled across S.C. 6 and into an embankment around 4:20 a.m.

Troopers say the the driver was the only person in the car and died on the scene about two miles east of Santee.

The driver’s identity was not released.

Saluda County

One person was killed by a single-vehicle crash in Saluda County on Sunday night.

The crash occurred about seven miles north of Ridge Spring on Water Tower Road at 8:05 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a 2021 Mazda hatchback was traveling west on Water Tower Road near Spann Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch and embankment.

We’re told the driver was the only person in the car, and died on the scene.

Troopers are still investigating this crash.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

Aiken County

A bicyclist died several days after a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Powerhouse Road near Carolina Highway 302.

Edward A. Johnson, 43, was involved in an Aug. 16 crash and pronounced dead Friday at Augusta University Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as Johnson and a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe were traveling east on Powderhouse Road. Johnson’s bike made a left turn in front of the Tahoe and was struck.

troopers say the driver of the Tahoe was a 38-year-old man and there was also a passenger inside the vehicle. Both were wearing a seat belt and were not injured.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, troopers are continuing with the investigation.

Traffic was backed up in both directions of a crash on Edgefield Highway at Lake Shore Drive north of Aiken. (WRDW)

In a separate Aiken County crash, a 45-year-old woman died in a head-on crash that happened around 9 a.m. Friday at Edgefield Highway and Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened about five miles north of Aiken when a minivan that was northbound on the highway went left of center and collided with a southbound pickup head-on, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and only occupant of the 2001 Dodge Ram pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The driver and only occupant of the other vehicle, a 2009 Chrysler Grand Caravan, died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

She was identified as Amy E. Gordon, 45, and will be autopsied in Newberry, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

