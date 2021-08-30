Advertisement

Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0.

Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center. Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth.

The NL West-leading Giants had won 15 of 19.

