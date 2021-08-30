Roadway roundup: Lane closure set tonight on I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Interstate 20 improvement project on both sides of the state line will affect drivers this week.

Lane closures will happen overnight Monday and Thursday from Riverwatch Parkway in Georgia to the West Martintown Road exit in South Carolina.

The closures will allow concrete pouring for the Savannah River bridge deck.

Here’s the schedule for lane closures:

Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., inside westbound lane

Thursday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., inside eastbound lane

The backup dates for weather delays are Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Labor Day travelers, take note of this

With many people planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation is forecasting the best and worst travel times if you’ll be driving through Atlanta:

Worst congestion: Friday starting as early as noon.

Lightest traffic: Sunday and Monday.

Sept. 7: Normal weekday traffic but with a more staggered morning rush hour.

In an effort to make holiday travel easier, the agency is restricting interstate and major state highway construction-related lane closures from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Sept. 7.

Crews may still work in proximity to highways to address safety and maintenance concerns.

Across the CSRA ...

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to paving: Pine Ridge Court, Carat Rock Meadows, Stagecoach Way, Overland Cutoff, Pine Ridge Run, Tailboard Cut, Tailboard Way Sleepy Hollow Court, Bufferfield Court, Cactus Trail, Hackamore Trail, Winchester Way, Shallow Creek Crossing, Saddle Tree Lane, Calico Trail, Danielle Drive, Hastings Cutoff, Oregon Trail, Loblolly Trail, Shortleaf Trail, Carson Cutoff, Santa Anna Trail, Lantern Lane, Candlestick Way, Lamplighter Drive and Lamplighter Lane within Petersburg Station Subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 20-31.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Wrightsboro Road at Reynolds Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 to Sept. 15, 2021 During this time, only one lane of traffic will be open.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

