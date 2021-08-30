Advertisement

Reddick lands NASCAR’s final playoff spot despite crash

Joey Logano (22) races Tyler Reddick (8) out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Joey Logano (22) races Tyler Reddick (8) out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Reddick finished fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale Saturday night and secured the final spot in the 16-car postseason field.

He entered the weekend in the best position to earn that last berth. But more than a dozen other drivers, including Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon, could have ruined his season. Several of them had a chance following the final restart. Ryan Blaney, though, who had already clinched a playoff spot, beat everyone to the checkered flag and lifted Reddick into the postseason.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road
UPDATE: Identity of cyclist involved in fatal crash released
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
He said he shot an intruder but it was murder, North Augusta police say
Police crime scene.
UPDATE: Thurmond Street shooting victim identified
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta

Latest News

Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6,...
Cantlay comes up clutch to beat DeChambeau in playoff at BMW
Sergio Garcia smiles after sinking a putt on the par-5 16th hole. (Source: Alex Kreitman / Live...
Garcia, van Rooyen make top 30 for Tour Championship berths
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the...
Soler, Riley back Anderson with HRs, Braves romp over Giants
The Taylor, Mich., Little League team carries the Little League World Series Championship...
Lake Superior: Michigan beats Ohio for Little League title
Jameis Winston
Saints move practice to home of Cowboys after Ida evacuation