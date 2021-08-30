Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Richmond County Elections Director reflects on her experience

By Richard Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 28 years running elections in Richmond County, Lynn Bailey says she is getting ready to step down as executive director.

She’s seen a lot of changes over the years and she’s stopped by News 12 to talk about her experiences Sunday morning on One on One with Richard Rogers.

