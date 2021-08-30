Man wanted for questioning in Hephzibah public indecency case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating this man wanted for questioning in a recent public indecency case.

On the night of Aug. 26, deputies responded to the Red Shark, located on 2574 Tobacco Road in Hephzibah, in response to reports of lewd conduct.

There, deputies spoke with a female victim who said a Black male came into the women’s bathroom and exposed himself to her.

The suspect is known to visit the business often. At 3 a.m. the next morning, security cameras captured footage of the suspect returning to the scene.

Anyone with any information on the identification and/or the whereabouts of this suspect is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1454 or (706)821-1020.

