Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing multiple charges for reportedly shooting at an occupied motel during the early morning hours of Halloween.

Marion Pope, 37, was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carry of a pistol and breach of peace, aggravated in nature, according to arrest reports.

Just after midnight on Oct. 31, 2020, police responded to several reports of a fight in progress at the Econo Lodge, located at 3560 Richland Ave., an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report states.

Officers were speaking to witnesses on scene when they heard gunfire toward the direction of University Parkway and Richland Avenue.

Later, deputies looked at the motel’s video surveillance which reportedly showed Pope shooting several rounds toward the motel building with a handgun. The shots were reportedly within close proximity to a large group of people and guests of the business, causing immediate panic.

Pope was charged and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is currently being held.

