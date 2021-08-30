Advertisement

Long lost WWII love letters found in donated jewelry box and returned to family

By Andrew McClung
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB/CNN) – Employees at a Goodwill in Tennessee found a treasure in one of their recent donations.

They discovered lost love letters from WWII and made sure they were united with family members of their owners.

“Well, there’s been a lot of strange – there’s been a lot of good things, a lot of weird things,” said employee Holly Saylor of the unique items that are donated to the Goodwill in Kingsport, Tennessee.

A recent donation fit into all three categories when a man brought in some items to donate.

“You know it’s old, but the leg is broken, but maybe somebody will buy it,” employee Melinda Brumitt said about a jewelry box that caught her eye.

“It was kind of heavy, so I picked it up, opened it, and saw some letters in it,” Saylor explained. “Took the first one out and read it, and I was like this is a mistaken donation.”

Saylor told her co-worker Isabella Hilton what she found.

“I said, ‘Do you realize when these were written?’ They were like, ‘no, what are you talking about?’ I said, ‘these are dated 1944 in Germany,’” Hilton recalled.

The letters belonged to childhood sweethearts Betty and Gene Herron. They grew up in the Tri-Cities area.

They’re letters Gene wrote to Betty while he served in the U.S. military during WWII.

The workers knew they needed to get those letters back to their rightful owners, and what happened next was an important step to make that happen.

“It just so happened the day he came back. I was working donations again, and I said, ‘we’ve got something for you,’” Brummitt said.

Workers learned that Gene and Betty had both recently passed away.

When family members were cleaning out their old house, one of the grandchildren took something in the keepsake pile to Goodwill by mistake.

Their daughter, Gayle Skelton, says it means so much to have those letters back.

Copyright 2021 WCYB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident

Latest News

Is Illinois redistricting process being influenced by Democrats' control of state legislature?
Is Illinois redistricting process influenced by Democrats' control of state legislature?
White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who...
Heart inflammation remains rare after Pfizer, Moderna shots, experts say
Police badge
Blythe Police Department loses a member but will stay intact
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office are searching for this man wanted for questioning in a...
Man wanted for questioning in Hephzibah public indecency case