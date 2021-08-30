Advertisement

Lake Superior: Michigan beats Ohio for Little League title

The Taylor, Mich., Little League team carries the Little League World Series Championship...
The Taylor, Mich., Little League team carries the Little League World Series Championship banner on a victory lap of the field at Lamade Stadium after defeating Hamilton, Ohio, in the championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959. Both teams are from the Great Lakes, marking the only time clubs from the same region played in the championship. That was because international teams didn’t compete in the LLWS for the first time since 1975, due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

