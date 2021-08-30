Advertisement

Kemp calls up more troops to help overwhelmed hospitals

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s governor is calling up as many as another 1,500 National Guard soldiers to help with COVID-19 response.

More than 5,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Georgia on Monday, nearly one-third of all people in hospitals.

MORE | S.C. hit with civil rights probe over ban on school mask mandates

That’s just short of the record of 5,715 set on Jan. 13.

Kemp signed the executive order Monday increasing the ceiling on guard members from 1,000 to 2,500.

More than 92% of intensive care beds were in use Monday, roughly equal with the number of ICU beds in use in late January.

Hospitals in regions around Macon, Rome and Waycross were reporting they were using more than 100% of intensive care beds.

Kemp and state Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey offered an update on the COVID situation in Georgia during a news conference Monday at the state Capitol. Watch the news conference here:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident

Latest News

Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended
Marion Pope
Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
S.C. hit with civil rights probe over ban on school mask mandates