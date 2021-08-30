Advertisement

Garcia, van Rooyen make top 30 for Tour Championship berths

Sergio Garcia smiles after sinking a putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Sergio Garcia smiles after sinking a putt on the par-5 16th hole. (Source: Alex Kreitman / Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sergio Garcia and Erik van Rooyen are headed to the Tour Championship after narrowly qualifying in the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Patrick Reed took the 30th and final qualifying spot, even though he didn’t play either playoff event. K.H. Lee, Charley Hoffman and Alex Noren weren’t so fortunate. They finished just outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings after this week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley. Players needed to be in the top 30 to advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

