Advertisement

Ga. study moving forward in absentee ballot signature matches

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state previously used for absentee ballots.

A University of Georgia professor has been hired to do the study that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in December.

A random sample of 5,000 absentee ballot envelopes from across the state for last year’s general election will be examined by students trained to verify them using the same methods that were used by election officials.

A new election law this year did away with the signature matching process, instead implementing a photo identification requirement for absentee ballots.

Also in the news ...

VOTING BREACHES: Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The software does everything from designing ballots to configuring voting machines and tallying results.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident
This was the scene outside a home where one person was shot on Aug. 27, 2021, on Thurmond...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down again, this time due to Ida
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Ex-sheriff quits Ga. judicial watchdog agency over KKK photo
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
Fines appealed over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. poultry plant
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 30