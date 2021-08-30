FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Patchy fog and temps. in the low 70s with start us off this morning. The beginning of the work week looks dry with hot highs in the mid 90s today.

Storms will be possible again by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Our impacts from Ida look minimal, but we could see some extra moisture, increased onshore flow, and a better opportunity for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday into the weekend looking dry with seasonal highs in upper 80s to low 90s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Rain chances stay low for the CSRA until the middle of the upcoming work week. (WRDW)

