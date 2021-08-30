Advertisement

Ex-sheriff quits Ga. judicial watchdog agency over KKK photo

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A former metro Atlanta sheriff has resigned from a state judicial watchdog agency after questions rose about a decades-old photo of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

House Speaker David Ralston appointed former Cherokee County Sheriff Roger Garrison to the state Judicial Qualifications Commission on Aug. 19.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it asked Ralston’s office on Thursday if the speaker was aware of the photo.

Ralston spokesperson Kaleb McMichen later responded that Garrison had resigned and that Ralston would appoint a replacement.

Garrison declined comment on Friday.

Garrison said in 2012 when the photo came to light that it was a foolish Halloween costume he wore in his early 20s.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident
This was the scene outside a home where one person was shot on Aug. 27, 2021, on Thurmond...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Colonial Pipeline partially shut down again, this time due to Ida
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
Fines appealed over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. poultry plant
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
Ga. study moving forward in absentee ballot signature matches
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 30