Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda

By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Saluda County Sunday night.

The crash occurred about seven miles north of Ridge Spring on Water Tower Road at 8:05 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a 2021 Mazda Hatchback was traveling west on Water Tower Road near Spann Road when they went off the left side of the road, and hit a ditch and embankment.

We’re told the driver was the only person in the car, and died on the scene.

SCHP troopers are still investigating this crash.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

