Cantlay comes up clutch to beat DeChambeau in playoff at BMW

Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6,...
Patrick Cantlay holds the trophy after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has won the BMW Championship in a thriller at Caves Valley.

He was on the verge of being counted out over the last three holes, and throughout a six-hole playoff against Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay came up clutch with big putts at the end of regulation and in the playoff. He finally ended it with an 18-foot birdie putt on the sixth extra hole to beat DeChambeau. The victory means Cantlay goes to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup and will start the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead.

He also clinched the final spot on the Ryder Cup team.

