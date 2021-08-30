Advertisement

Blythe Police Department loses a member but will stay intact

Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT
BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The tiny Blythe Police Department got even smaller on Monday.

Mayor Phillip L. Stewart said a police officer is no longer with the city and that the position is now being advertised so it can be filled.

This is a relatively big hit for a police force that Stewart said normally has two to three members. But Stewart said the city gets help from the Richmond County and Burke County sheriff’s offices when it’s needed.

He said that despite rumors to the contrary, the Blythe Police Department is staying intact.

