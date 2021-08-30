Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Sammie Sias from his position on the Augusta Commission, based on a recommendation by a commission created by the governor.

Its three members — Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis — recommended in a report dated Aug. 24 that Sias be suspended.

The panel found his indictment on federal changes adversely affects his ability to serve as a commissioner.

Kemp on Monday signed an executive order suspending Sias.

We’ve been told with the nature of this case, and with it being in federal court to expect it to be a lengthy process.

But the commissioner’s term isn’t up until next December, and the governor didn’t appoint a replacement.

So what happens in the meantime?

His role as commissioner is suspended, so that means he can’t vote as a commissioner.

But the county charter is vague on what happens next.

The I-Team reached out to the elections office and the mayor, and both tell us they’re hoping to have more answers Tuesday because they need some additional information.

Elections Director Lynn Bailey said, “It’s uncertain at this time how the vacancy will be filled or an appointment made.”

Sias has appeared in court, pleaded not guilty and is out on bond after posting $5,000 bond.

Under conditions of the bond, he has to report for supervised release, avoid contact with witnesses, cannot have a gun, use drugs, or drink to excess, has to turn over his passport, he isn’t allowed to travel outside of the Southern District of Georgia, and has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

As outlined in Count One of USA v. Sias, the indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 5, 2019, Sias “did knowingly alter, destroy, mutilate, conceal, and coverup records, documents and other objects, to wit, digital files belonging to Sandridge Community Association (SCA), which included invoices, spreadsheets, work orders, payments, agendas, minutes, financial reports and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center (Jamestown), Jamestown Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.”

Subsequently, Count Two alleges that on or about Aug. 9, 2019, Sias “did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, an agency of the United States,” when Sias told an FBI special agent that he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession related to the investigation.

