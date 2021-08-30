Advertisement

Another electric bus making a test run in Augusta

Proterra electric bus
Proterra electric bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Electric bus maker Proterra is demonstrating one of its battery-powered vehicles this week in Augusta, and the public is invited to take a ride.

As the city works to build a robust application for a competitive grant to integrate electric buses into its transit system, Proterra is among four electric bus manufacturers to show their vehicles to Augusta Transit.

Other electric buses have been made similar test runs in the city in previous months.

Here’s the schedule for the bus demonstration:

  • Tuesday from 2:30-7:30 p.m. on Route 4 – Turpin Hill
  • Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 8 – Barton Chapel
  • Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Route 9 – Lumpkin Road

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Identity released for victim of North Augusta fatal shooting
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident

Latest News

Police badge
Blythe Police Department loses a member but will stay intact
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office are searching for this man wanted for questioning in a...
Man wanted for questioning in Hephzibah public indecency case
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias suspended
Marion Pope
Man charged with shooting at Aiken motel