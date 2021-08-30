Another electric bus making a test run in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Electric bus maker Proterra is demonstrating one of its battery-powered vehicles this week in Augusta, and the public is invited to take a ride.

As the city works to build a robust application for a competitive grant to integrate electric buses into its transit system, Proterra is among four electric bus manufacturers to show their vehicles to Augusta Transit.

Other electric buses have been made similar test runs in the city in previous months.

Here’s the schedule for the bus demonstration:

Tuesday from 2:30-7:30 p.m. on Route 4 – Turpin Hill

Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 8 – Barton Chapel

Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Route 9 – Lumpkin Road

