US Open players don’t need COVID shots; about half have them

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the...
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — There will be some key contrasts when it comes to COVID vaccinations at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Players do not need to be vaccinated — and only about half are. Spectators suddenly now do after a change in policy was made just a few days before play begins Monday. Others such as chair umpires, ball kids and members of the media also need to show proof of vaccination. The other split — one that reflects segments of society as a whole — is that there are players such as Andy Murray who see vaccination as serving the greater good and players such as Novak Djokovic who call it a personal decision.

