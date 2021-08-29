Advertisement

Ohio and Michigan to play Sunday for Little League title

Taylor, Mich., poses with the Hank Aaron bracket champion banner after defeating Honolulu,...
Taylor, Mich., poses with the Hank Aaron bracket champion banner after defeating Honolulu, Hawaii, in a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)(Tom E. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan.

Michigan won the first time, 9-1, but Ohio can forget all about that if it comes back in the biggest game of all. It will be the first time two teams from the same region have played for the LLWS title, a product of COVID-19 travel restrictions that kept international clubs away. No team from Oho has ever won the tournament.

