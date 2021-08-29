Advertisement

Justin Haley wins Xfinity race, edging teammates at Daytona

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Haley used a last-lap push from Daniel Hamric to edge Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger and win the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Haley shed tears after crossing the finish line. It was his third victory at Daytona. It was his fourth win in the last last seven Xfinity races on superspeedways and the fifth for Kaulig over that same stretch. Kaulig claimed three of the top four spots Saturday.

