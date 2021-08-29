Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Hot & mainly dry for your Monday. Minimal impacts from Ida for the CSRA with elevated rain chances by mid-week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
We saw high temperatures today top out in the low 90s for most of the CSRA. Heat Index values were close to and over 100° for just about everyone as well. The beginning of the upcoming work week looks dry with hot highs in the mid 90s Monday. Storms will be possible again by Tuesday into the middle of next week as Ida moves through the Southeast.

Rain chances stay low for the CSRA until the middle of the upcoming work week.
Rain chances stay low for the CSRA until the middle of the upcoming work week.(WRDW)

Our impacts from Ida look minimal, but we could see some extra moisture, increased onshore flow, and a better opportunity for rain between Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Ida is expected to weaken into a Tropical Depression by late tomorrow as it crosses through...
Ida is expected to weaken into a Tropical Depression by late tomorrow as it crosses through Mississippi.(WRDW)

