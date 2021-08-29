FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

High pressure will remain anchored over Georgia and the Carolinas through Monday keeping rain chances very low and temperatures quite high. The average high temperature for this date is 91 degrees, but temperatures will be several degrees above average through Monday. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 90s with afternoon storm chances near zero. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3 to 7 mph.

A relatively dry air mass will cool off nicely at night with overnight lows dipping into the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday morning. Another dry day is in store Monday with hot temperatures continuing around the periphery of Ida with highs again reaching into the middle 90s. The ridge of high pressure that has kept us dry this weekend begins to break down Tuesday with moisture from Ida creeping into the area. This means slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. A cold front passes in the wake of the remnants of Ida Thursday bringing cooler and less humid weather to the CSRA Thursday through the first half of next weekend. Expect highs to be in the middle to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday with overnight lows dipping into the lower and middle 60s.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.