Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms they they are working an accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road near Davis Road in Augusta.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:11 p.m. and EMS is on scene. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

We have a News 12 crew on the way. Check back for updates.

