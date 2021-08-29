Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died in Orangeburg County after crashing their car into an embankment.

SCHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when they were driving north on US 301 and traveled across SC 6 into the embankment.

The department says the driver died on scene, and the department says they were the only person in the car.

The driver’s identity was not released. Check back for details.

