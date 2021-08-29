Advertisement

Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died in Orangeburg County after crashing their car into an embankment.

SCHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when they were driving north on US 301 and traveled across SC 6 into the embankment.

The department says the driver died on scene, and the department says they were the only person in the car.

The driver’s identity was not released. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road
UPDATE: Identity of cyclist involved in fatal crash released
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
He said he shot an intruder but it was murder, North Augusta police say
Police crime scene.
UPDATE: Thurmond Street shooting victim identified
This was the scene of a serious crash north of Aiken on Aug. 27, 2021.
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on crash north of Aiken
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties

Latest News

Dental College of Georgia offers free dental screenings
Dental College of Georgia offers free dental screenings
Dental College of Georgia offers free screenings
Dental College of Georgia offers free screenings
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
Police crime scene.
UPDATE: Thurmond Street shooting victim identified