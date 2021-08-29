Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County’s school board chairman John “Johnny” Jenkins has passed away.
In a post made to social media, the sheriff’s office expressed condolences to his family and the school community.
“May God’s grace and mercy abound and give you a peace that surpasses all understanding,” the post read.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.