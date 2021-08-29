Advertisement

Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman(Burke County Public Schools)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County’s school board chairman John “Johnny” Jenkins has passed away.

In a post made to social media, the sheriff’s office expressed condolences to his family and the school community.

“May God’s grace and mercy abound and give you a peace that surpasses all understanding,” the post read.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road
UPDATE: Identity of cyclist involved in fatal crash released
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
He said he shot an intruder but it was murder, North Augusta police say
Police crime scene.
UPDATE: Thurmond Street shooting victim identified
This was the scene of a serious crash north of Aiken on Aug. 27, 2021.
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on crash north of Aiken
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties

Latest News

Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident
Dental College of Georgia offers free dental screenings
Dental College of Georgia offers free dental screenings
Dental College of Georgia offers free screenings
Dental College of Georgia offers free screenings
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta