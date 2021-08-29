Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County’s school board chairman John “Johnny” Jenkins has passed away.

In a post made to social media, the sheriff’s office expressed condolences to his family and the school community.

“May God’s grace and mercy abound and give you a peace that surpasses all understanding,” the post read.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

