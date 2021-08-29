Advertisement

Bojangles to close for two Mondays to give staff ‘well-deserved break’

All company-owned stores will close on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to allow 8,000 staff members and...
All company-owned stores will close on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to allow 8,000 staff members and managers time off, the company said in a statement.(WBTV)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bojangles will close all stores for two Mondays to give their staff a “well-deserved break.”

All company-owned stores will close on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to allow 8,000 staff members and managers time off, the company said in a statement.

This decision comes as the restaurant industry faces many challenges during the pandemic.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers, but we hope they’ll stop by Tuesday through Sunday, and all other Mondays to be greeted with the same Southern hospitality and smiles we’re known for -- perhaps even bigger after a day off.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Burke County mourns the loss of school board chariman
Burke County mourns loss of school board chairman
Pleasant Home Rd. Accident
Emergency crews working accident with injuries on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta
The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.
Cyclist involved in Aiken fatal crash indentified
Police lights by night
Driver dies in Orangeburg County car accident
Police crime scene.
Thurmond Street shooting victim identified

Latest News

Georgia state employees already using paid parental leave
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Saluda County.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Saluda
FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91
South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June threatening school...
SC Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits