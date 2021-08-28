Advertisement

UPDATE: Thurmond Street shooting victim identified

Police crime scene.
Police crime scene.(Associated Press)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the Thurmond Street shooting victim.

Gary Pixley, 42, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body and will be autopsied Monday, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

On Friday morning, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call in response to a home invasion.

A resident of the home, 24-year-old Dallan Thorstenson, who made the 911 call, said he shot an intruder in self-defense, according to police.

The scene was secured, and witnesses inside the residence at the time of the shooting provided statements and the investigation revealed conflicting evidence that could not support the original intruder claims, according to police.

In a press release sent out Saturday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Pixley resided at the residence, but has ties to Augusta.

Thorstenson was arrested and charged with murder, according to police. He was booked in the Aiken County Detention Center.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

