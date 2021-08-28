Advertisement

UPDATE: Identity of cyclist involved in fatal crash released

Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road
Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road(AP)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.

43-year-old Edward A. Johnson was in a collision on Powder House Road in Aiken near SC-302.

The accident occurred on August 16, and the he was pronounced dead on August 27 at Augusta University Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Johnson and a car were traveling east on Powder House Road. Johnson’s bike made a left turn in front of the 2005 Chevy Tahoe and was struck.

SCHP says the driver of the car was a 38-year-old man and there was also a passenger inside the vehicle. Both were wearing a seatbelt and were not injured.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

