Rebels with a cause: New football program debuting at Hephzibah High School

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing a brand new football program make it’s debut this weekend. Hephzibah’s head football coach Daniel Dorsey knows that every game is important for his players.

“We put in all the work and all the scrimmages and now its time to come out and cash that check,” said Dorsey.

It’s Dorsey’s second year at the helm of the program. With canceled games, a brand new head coach, and mix in COVID, that’s recipe for a 3 and 5 season. That left plenty of seniors with few options to jump to the next level.

“This program that’s here gives them a second chance and most of the time our athletes need a second chance,” said Richard Jones, Hephzibah Athletic Director.

That program is Augusta United. It’s a chance for athletes to get more film before making the jump to college. Hephzibah is a major feeder for the pipeline, with seven or eight players currently in the program.

“It was a good opportunity to provide athletes in the area a second chance opportunity to correct their grades and improve and hone in their football skills to give them more opportunities at the collegiate level,” said Dorsey.

Augusta United is run by two former Hephzibah coaches, showing the connection between the two programs. Coach Dorsey hopes that connection can spark life into South Augusta.

“It’s a blessing to see them continue to play with each other. It’s not an opportunity everyone gets out of high school,” he said.

