New Hephzibah football coach has high hopes of putting team in the spotlight

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans fill the stands at Hephzibah High School as they kick off the football season. You can feel the energy behind the program with their new head coach. It’s almost like a breath of fresh air or hitting the reset button after an odd season last year. And their coach is hoping to get more exposure by changing some things up.

Head football coach Daniel Dorsey knows a thing or two about small-town football, he worked in rural South Georgia before Hephzibah. Friday nights on the field feel familiar.

“I kinda feel like this is small-town football, even though we’re part of the RCSS and we’re associated with Augusta. This really has the small town Friday night football feel,” he said.

That’s one reason coach Dorsey feels they get no love. He says the lack of coverage and attention has really hurt their program and getting kids to the next level.

“I feel like we have just as much talent as anyone in the area and the state. It’s just a matter of putting them in a position to be noticed and to be seen by coaches and recruiters,” he said.

Dorsey is trying to put Hephzibah in the spotlight. He took the helm of Hephzibah’s football program before the start of last year’s season. It was anything but normal, mix that with COVID, and they ended with a 3 and 5 record.

“Our expectation is to come out and be better than last year,” he said.

That offseason was full of changes, including the addition of an entirely new staff. Guys with college experience who know what it takes to get to the next level.

“This year we’ve actual had a full offseason, a full summer of implementing ideas, philosophies and principals,” he said.

They’re hoping to get back to the playoffs and show off some of the talent they believe can compete with anyone in the state.

“I’m excited. We put in all the work and all the scrimmages and now it’s time to come out and cash that check,” he said.

The program feels that they can compete with anyone in the state. They say it’s all about us being there and getting that exposure for their players so they can get noticed.

