High school football still on despite COVID interception

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The recent surge in COVID cases is already forcing schools to cancel a number of football games just a couple weeks into the season. But the ARC’s Musketeers finally started their season Friday night.

“Tonight I’m just looking forward to getting it started you know. Once you start the season you have an opponent, then the week resets you, have an opponent, you kind of get in that groove that rhythm,” said Lyle Burns, Head Football Coach ARC.

This weeks opponent, Augusta Christian. A long week for both schools whose original games got cancelled because of their opponent’s COVID cases. Fortunately, the coaches were able to make it work.

COVID and football may mean less fans in the stands, more socially distanced, and some even wearing masks - but it does not change the atmosphere of the game.

“That’s just been fun you know to see people come back around and have that excitement again about what kids in their community are doing,” he said.

Because Friday nights are for football, the fans and the players. A season that’s already seen 13 cancelled games this week is still finding a way to play. Coaches say it’s harder on them than their players.

“They’ve done a better job than the coaches have cause you get all prepared for a game and then it doesn’t happen and it’s a lot of work and time. They just want to play. They don’t really do what you ask them to do, but they’re not involved in a lot of that stuff. To them practice is practice and the game, that is the reason they practice so they’re just excited were playing,” he said.

Both teams are looking forward to the rest of their season and watching their teams grow. Hopefully without anymore COVID interruptions.

MORE: | ARC and Augusta Christian making most of high school football changes

