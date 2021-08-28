High School Football Scores 8/27
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cross Creek 0 Aquinas 43
Savannah Country Day 22 Emanuel County 20
Evans 27 Hephzibah 6
Augusta Christian 20 Richmond Academy 18
Harlem 29 Greenbrier 25
Grovetown 0 Thomson 40
Jefferson County 0 Swainsboro 7
Laney Jackson
Bryan County 0 Lincoln County 22
Westside 17 Warren County 8
Hancock Central Washington Wilkes
Hancock Academy 7 Briarwood 41
Westminster Solid Rock Academy
Edmund Burke Gatewood
Robert Toombs 13 Thomas Jefferson 49
Aiken Gilbert
Bluffton 0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27
Strom Thurmond 44 Midland Valley 12
North Augusta 14 Ridge View 29
Ridge Spring Monetta 6 Saluda 43
Lewisville Wagener-Salley
