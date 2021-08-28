Advertisement

High School Football Scores 8/27

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto and Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cross Creek 0 Aquinas 43

Savannah Country Day 22 Emanuel County 20

Evans 27 Hephzibah 6

Augusta Christian 20 Richmond Academy 18

Harlem 29 Greenbrier 25

Grovetown 0 Thomson 40

Jefferson County 0 Swainsboro 7

Laney Jackson

Bryan County 0 Lincoln County 22

Westside 17 Warren County 8

Hancock Central Washington Wilkes

Hancock Academy 7 Briarwood 41

Westminster Solid Rock Academy

Edmund Burke Gatewood

Robert Toombs 13 Thomas Jefferson 49

Aiken Gilbert

Bluffton 0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27

Strom Thurmond 44 Midland Valley 12

North Augusta 14 Ridge View 29

Ridge Spring Monetta 6 Saluda 43

Lewisville Wagener-Salley

