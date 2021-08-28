Greenbrier High School football fan culture bringing life to the stadium

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to student sections many will claim that theirs is the best, the rowdiest, or the most passionate about their team. But there are few places where you’ll see a turnout as big on Friday nights and beyond as Greenbrier High School.

“You see this? Everybody out here, they love the energy. If you’re going somewhere on a Friday night, this is the place you want to be, let me tell you,” said Tyler Rowland, a Greenbrier senior.

Greenbrier has certainly seen a lot. Two years ago they weren’t a team that had a lot going for them. Last year a playoff run in a new classification, and through it all, these seniors haven’t given up on their team.

“I mean it’s just the motto that everyone says, wolfpack or die and that’s at the end of the day that’s what we’re here for,” said Xander Stearley, a Greenbrier senior.

Greenbrier loves their sports. So much so that they even want to be in the running for one of the best student sections in the country.

“You know what, it’s a challenge we’re up for, it’s a challenge I think we can do, because let’s give it up for the best student section in America!” said Rowland.

