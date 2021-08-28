FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

High pressure will center itself over Georgia-Carolina through Monday keeping rain chances very low. The average high temperature for this date is 92 degrees, but temperatures will be a couple degrees above average through Monday. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to low 90s with very low storm chances. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend. Winds will be out of the east to southeast between 3 and 6 mph.

Morning lows tomorrow will be down near 70 with the chance for patchy dense fog around sunrise. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast this weekend between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks dry with hot highs in the mid 90s Monday. Storms will be possible again by Tuesday into the middle of next week as Ida moves through the Southeast. Our impacts from Ida look minimal, but we could see a better opportunity for rain between Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Hurricane Ida is expected to become a Category 4 major hurricane before landfall late Sunday in southern Louisiana. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.