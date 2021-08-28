Cyclist dies 11 days after being struck by car in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed in a delayed fatal collision on Powder House Road in Aiken near SC-302. The accident occurred on August 16 and the bicyclist was pronounced dead 11 days later on August 27.

The car and cyclist were traveling east on Powder House Road. The cyclist made a left turn in front of the 2005 Chevy Tahoe and was struck.

There was a 38-year-old man and a passenger inside the vehicle. Both were wearing a seatbelt and were not injured. The bicyclist was transferred to Augusta University Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.