Aiken County averaging highest COVID count since January at 155 new cases per day

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday South Carolina saw its third-highest case total since the start of the pandemic. That’s more than 6,600 cases in the past 24 hours. It’s the highest count we’ve seen since back in January.

We’re seeing high numbers here locally too. This is the curve for Aiken County. The green line shows the seven-day average for new confirmed cases. You can see where we are now Aiken’s averaging about 155 new cases a day. That’s as high as the peak back in January.

Aiken County COVID averages (WRDW)

South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist is concerned if this surge continues it could overwhelm our hospitals. DHEC says this surge is fueled by the delta variant and kids returning to school. Dr. Jane Kelly believes low vaccination rates are responsible too.

According to DHEC, less than half of eligible South Carolinians are vaccinated.

“With so many unvaccinated people and with the delta variant on the increase, it’s a recipe for disaster. It’s a perfect storm for an increase number of cases and that is what we’re seeing now,” said Kelly.

She also believes if more people do some of the things we saw last year like wearing masks, distancing, and getting tested that could help slow the spread too.

