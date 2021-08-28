Advertisement

13 games cancelled, others rescheduled as COVID impacts local high school football

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some high school teams are kicking their seasons off Friday night. But some teams will have to wait another week, as we’ve seen a whole lot of cancelations. We’re breaking down who’s playing, who’s not, and what you need to know as you head out to the stadium.

Only about half of the schools we cover are going to be in action Friday night. 13 games were canceled this week because of COVID, bringing the yearly total up to 17 COVID cancellations. Through two weeks last year, we had just four games canceled. Some of those teams were able to reschedule or find new opponents though.

ARC and Augusta Christian were both left without games after Glenn Hills and Fox Creek had to cancel. They’ll face off Friday night at ARC. And Aiken is heading to Columbia for a date with Gilbert. The Hornets had to find a new game after McCormick canceled.

Burke County and Richmond Hill are rescheduled for September 10. Hopefully, this is just an early-season thing, and we start seeing the number of games canceled go down as the year goes on.

And just a reminder on those COVID policies as you’re heading out to the game Friday night. If you’re going to a Richmond County game, you’re going to need a mask to get in. Columbia and Aiken County will be recommending that you wear one as well.

It felt like games were being canceled left and right this week, but we still have a lot of great football coming your way Friday night. Harlem at Greenbrier. Evans at Hephzibah. Strom at Midland Valley.

