Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties have released their COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Aug. 27, 2021. Here are the numbers:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A. B. Merry: 2 students, 2 employees.
- Barton Chapel: 4 students, 0 employees.
- Bayvale: 1 student, 1 employee.
- Blythe: 2 students, 5 employees.
- Copeland: 2 students, 1 employee.
- Deer Chase: 5 students, 1 employee.
- Diamond Lakes: 1 student, 2 employees.
- Freedom Park: 6 students, 1 employee.
- Garrett: 0 students, 0 employees.
- Glenn Hills: 6 students, 0 employees.
- Goshen: 0 students, 1 employee.
- Gracewood: 4 students, 1 employee.
- Hains: 0 students, 0 employees.
- Hephzibah: 1 student, 0 employees.
- Jamestown: 3 students, 0 employees.
- Jenkins-White: 0 students, 0 employees.
- Lake Forest Hills: 1 student, 0 employees.
- Lamar-Milledge: 4 students, 2 employees.
- McBean: 5 students, 1 employee.
- Meadowbrook: 6 students, 3 employees.
- Monte Sano: 6 students, 1 employee.
- Sue Reynolds: 0 students, 0 employees.
- Terrace Manor: 5 students, 0 employees.
- Tobacco Road: 1 student, 1 employee.
- W.S. Hornsby: 0 students, 1 employee.
- Warren Road: 2 students, 0 employees.
- Wheeless Road: 1 student, 1 employee.
- Wilkinson Gardens: 1 student, 2 employees.
- Willis Foreman: 2 students, 2 employees.
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8: 23 students, 5 employees.
- C.T. Walker: 8 students, 1 employee.
- Richmond Hill: 2 students, 0 employees.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills: 8 students, 3 employees.
- Hephzibah: 2 students, 1 employee.
- Hornsby Middle: 1 student, 1 employee.
- Langford: 4 students, 2 employees.
- Murphey: 6 students, 0 employees.
- Pine Hill: 6 students, 0 employees.
- Spirit Creek: 0 students, 0 employees.
- Tutt: 6 students, 2 employees.
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County: 9 students, 1 employee.
- A.R. Johnson: 1 students, 0 employees.
- Butler: 2 students, 0 employees.
- Cross Creek: 8 students, 2 employees.
- Davidson: 2 students, 2 employees.
- Glenn Hills: 6 students, 0 employees.
- Hephzibah: 5 students, 0 employees.
- T.W. Josey: 2 students, 0 employees.
- Lucy C. Laney: 1 student, 1 employee.
- Performance Learning Center: 0 students, 1 employee.
- RCTCM: 2 students, 0 employees.
- Westside: 12 students, 4 employees.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS SCHOOLS
- Alternative School: 0 students, 1 employee.
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center: 0 students, 0 employees.
- RPM: 0 students, 0 employees.
- Sandhills: 0 students, 0 employees.
Columbia County School System
The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place: 20 students, 0 employees.
- Blue Ridge: 8 students, 1 employee.
- Brookwood: 4 students, 2 employees.
- Cedar Ridge: 9 students, 3 employees.
- Euchee Creek: 9 students, 2 employees.
- Evans: 12 students, 1 employee.
- Greenbrier: 5 students, 2 employees.
- Grovetown: 28 students, 4 employees.
- Lewiston: 20 students, 3 employees.
- Martinez: 12 students, 0 employees.
- North Columbia: 11 students, 1 employee.
- North Harlem: 8 students, 3 employees.
- Parkway: 5 students, 1 employee.
- River Ridge: 18 students, 4 employees.
- Riverside: 16 students, 0 employees.
- South Columbia: 6 students, 1 employee.
- Stevens Creek: 17 students, 2 employees.
- Westmont: 4 students, 1 employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia: 22 students, 1 employee.
- Evans: 42 students, 2 employees.
- Greenbrier: 22 students, 0 employees.
- Grovetown: 18 students, 3 employees.
- Harlem: 22 students, 2 employees.
- Lakeside: 11 students, 0 employees.
- Riverside: 27 students, 2 employees.
- Stallings Island: 22 students, 0 employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans: 46 students, 2 employees.
- Greenbrier: 30 students, 1 employee.
- Grovetown: 33 students, 3 employees.
- Harlem: 13 students, 1 employee.
- Lakeside: 34 students, 4 employees.
- Columbia County Alternative School: 0 students, 0 employees.
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 13 employees
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.