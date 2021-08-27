Advertisement

Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties have released their COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Aug. 27, 2021. Here are the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A. B. Merry: 2 students, 2 employees.
  • Barton Chapel: 4 students, 0 employees.
  • Bayvale: 1 student, 1 employee.
  • Blythe: 2 students, 5 employees.
  • Copeland: 2 students, 1 employee.
  • Deer Chase: 5 students, 1 employee.
  • Diamond Lakes: 1 student, 2 employees.
  • Freedom Park: 6 students, 1 employee.
  • Garrett: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • Glenn Hills: 6 students, 0 employees.
  • Goshen: 0 students, 1 employee.
  • Gracewood: 4 students, 1 employee.
  • Hains: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • Hephzibah: 1 student, 0 employees.
  • Jamestown: 3 students, 0 employees.
  • Jenkins-White: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • Lake Forest Hills: 1 student, 0 employees.
  • Lamar-Milledge: 4 students, 2 employees.
  • McBean: 5 students, 1 employee.
  • Meadowbrook: 6 students, 3 employees.
  • Monte Sano: 6 students, 1 employee.
  • Sue Reynolds: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • Terrace Manor: 5 students, 0 employees.
  • Tobacco Road: 1 student, 1 employee.
  • W.S. Hornsby: 0 students, 1 employee.
  • Warren Road: 2 students, 0 employees.
  • Wheeless Road: 1 student, 1 employee.
  • Wilkinson Gardens: 1 student, 2 employees.
  • Willis Foreman: 2 students, 2 employees.

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8: 23 students, 5 employees.
  • C.T. Walker: 8 students, 1 employee.
  • Richmond Hill: 2 students, 0 employees.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills: 8 students, 3 employees.
  • Hephzibah: 2 students, 1 employee.
  • Hornsby Middle: 1 student, 1 employee.
  • Langford: 4 students, 2 employees.
  • Murphey: 6 students, 0 employees.
  • Pine Hill: 6 students, 0 employees.
  • Spirit Creek: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • Tutt: 6 students, 2 employees.

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County: 9 students, 1 employee.
  • A.R. Johnson: 1 students, 0 employees.
  • Butler: 2 students, 0 employees.
  • Cross Creek: 8 students, 2 employees.
  • Davidson: 2 students, 2 employees.
  • Glenn Hills: 6 students, 0 employees.
  • Hephzibah: 5 students, 0 employees.
  • T.W. Josey: 2 students, 0 employees.
  • Lucy C. Laney: 1 student, 1 employee.
  • Performance Learning Center: 0 students, 1 employee.
  • RCTCM: 2 students, 0 employees.
  • Westside: 12 students, 4 employees.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School: 0 students, 1 employee.
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • RPM: 0 students, 0 employees.
  • Sandhills: 0 students, 0 employees.

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place: 20 students, 0 employees.
  • Blue Ridge: 8 students, 1 employee.
  • Brookwood: 4 students, 2 employees.
  • Cedar Ridge: 9 students, 3 employees.
  • Euchee Creek: 9 students, 2 employees.
  • Evans: 12 students, 1 employee.
  • Greenbrier: 5 students, 2 employees.
  • Grovetown: 28 students, 4 employees.
  • Lewiston: 20 students, 3 employees.
  • Martinez: 12 students, 0 employees.
  • North Columbia: 11 students, 1 employee.
  • North Harlem: 8 students, 3 employees.
  • Parkway: 5 students, 1 employee.
  • River Ridge: 18 students, 4 employees.
  • Riverside: 16 students, 0 employees.
  • South Columbia: 6 students, 1 employee.
  • Stevens Creek: 17 students, 2 employees.
  • Westmont: 4 students, 1 employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia: 22 students, 1 employee.
  • Evans: 42 students, 2 employees.
  • Greenbrier: 22 students, 0 employees.
  • Grovetown: 18 students, 3 employees.
  • Harlem: 22 students, 2 employees.
  • Lakeside: 11 students, 0 employees.
  • Riverside: 27 students, 2 employees.
  • Stallings Island: 22 students, 0 employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans: 46 students, 2 employees.
  • Greenbrier: 30 students, 1 employee.
  • Grovetown: 33 students, 3 employees.
  • Harlem: 13 students, 1 employee.
  • Lakeside: 34 students, 4 employees.
  • Columbia County Alternative School: 0 students, 0 employees.

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 13 employees

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander shot during an argument between two males at this gas station.
2 people injured when gunfire breaks out at Augusta gas station
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
He said he shot an intruder but it was murder, North Augusta police say
This was the scene of a serious crash north of Aiken on Aug. 27, 2021.
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on crash north of Aiken
Neil Hicks and Paul Kirkland II
Two charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County
School
Parents question Columbia County school safety after threats

Latest News

As coronavirus cases in South Carolina continue to surge, we are also seeing increases in the...
COVID updates: S.C. hits milestone; Sylvania mourns firefighter
Vaccine
Jefferson County schools offering $500 for employees to get shots
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Augusta’s $100 vaccine incentive: How you can cash in
AU Health
Skyrocketing COVID cases send local hospitals into ‘disaster mode’