Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties have released their COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Aug. 27, 2021. Here are the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A. B. Merry: 2 students, 2 employees.

Barton Chapel: 4 students, 0 employees.

Bayvale: 1 student, 1 employee.

Blythe: 2 students, 5 employees.

Copeland: 2 students, 1 employee.

Deer Chase: 5 students, 1 employee.

Diamond Lakes: 1 student, 2 employees.

Freedom Park: 6 students, 1 employee.

Garrett: 0 students, 0 employees.

Glenn Hills: 6 students, 0 employees.

Goshen: 0 students, 1 employee.

Gracewood: 4 students, 1 employee.

Hains: 0 students, 0 employees.

Hephzibah: 1 student, 0 employees.

Jamestown: 3 students, 0 employees.

Jenkins-White: 0 students, 0 employees.

Lake Forest Hills: 1 student, 0 employees.

Lamar-Milledge: 4 students, 2 employees.

McBean: 5 students, 1 employee.

Meadowbrook: 6 students, 3 employees.

Monte Sano: 6 students, 1 employee.

Sue Reynolds: 0 students, 0 employees.

Terrace Manor: 5 students, 0 employees.

Tobacco Road: 1 student, 1 employee.

W.S. Hornsby: 0 students, 1 employee.

Warren Road: 2 students, 0 employees.

Wheeless Road: 1 student, 1 employee.

Wilkinson Gardens: 1 student, 2 employees.

Willis Foreman: 2 students, 2 employees.

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8: 23 students, 5 employees.

C.T. Walker: 8 students, 1 employee.

Richmond Hill: 2 students, 0 employees.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills: 8 students, 3 employees.

Hephzibah: 2 students, 1 employee.

Hornsby Middle: 1 student, 1 employee.

Langford: 4 students, 2 employees.

Murphey: 6 students, 0 employees.

Pine Hill: 6 students, 0 employees.

Spirit Creek: 0 students, 0 employees.

Tutt: 6 students, 2 employees.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County: 9 students, 1 employee.

A.R. Johnson: 1 students, 0 employees.

Butler: 2 students, 0 employees.

Cross Creek: 8 students, 2 employees.

Davidson: 2 students, 2 employees.

Glenn Hills: 6 students, 0 employees.

Hephzibah: 5 students, 0 employees.

T.W. Josey: 2 students, 0 employees.

Lucy C. Laney: 1 student, 1 employee.

Performance Learning Center: 0 students, 1 employee.

RCTCM: 2 students, 0 employees.

Westside: 12 students, 4 employees.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS SCHOOLS

Alternative School: 0 students, 1 employee.

Marion E. Barnes Career Center: 0 students, 0 employees.

RPM: 0 students, 0 employees.

Sandhills: 0 students, 0 employees.

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place: 20 students, 0 employees.

Blue Ridge: 8 students, 1 employee.

Brookwood: 4 students, 2 employees.

Cedar Ridge: 9 students, 3 employees.

Euchee Creek: 9 students, 2 employees.

Evans: 12 students, 1 employee.

Greenbrier: 5 students, 2 employees.

Grovetown: 28 students, 4 employees.

Lewiston: 20 students, 3 employees.

Martinez: 12 students, 0 employees.

North Columbia: 11 students, 1 employee.

North Harlem: 8 students, 3 employees.

Parkway: 5 students, 1 employee.

River Ridge: 18 students, 4 employees.

Riverside: 16 students, 0 employees.

South Columbia: 6 students, 1 employee.

Stevens Creek: 17 students, 2 employees.

Westmont: 4 students, 1 employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia: 22 students, 1 employee.

Evans: 42 students, 2 employees.

Greenbrier: 22 students, 0 employees.

Grovetown: 18 students, 3 employees.

Harlem: 22 students, 2 employees.

Lakeside: 11 students, 0 employees.

Riverside: 27 students, 2 employees.

Stallings Island: 22 students, 0 employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans: 46 students, 2 employees.

Greenbrier: 30 students, 1 employee.

Grovetown: 33 students, 3 employees.

Harlem: 13 students, 1 employee.

Lakeside: 34 students, 4 employees.

Columbia County Alternative School: 0 students, 0 employees.

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

13 employees

