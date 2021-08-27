One person fatally shot at home in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was fatally shot Friday morning at a home in North Augusta, authorities said

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home at 1179 Thurmond St.

One person was dead at the scene, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The agency is investigating the shooting and will release more information as it becomes available, officers said.

As of 11:05 a.m., at least 10 police cars were on the scene in a neighborhood of 1970s-contemporary style homes on large wooded lots.

A male in a pink hoodie was placed in the back of a police car and taken away.

Meanwhile, people were talking to police outside the home that’s less than a mile from North Augusta Middle School.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at 1179 Thurmond St. in North Augusta. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.