Advertisement

One person fatally shot at home in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was fatally shot Friday morning at a home in North Augusta, authorities said

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home at 1179 Thurmond St.

One person was dead at the scene, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The agency is investigating the shooting and will release more information as it becomes available, officers said.

As of 11:05 a.m., at least 10 police cars were on the scene in a neighborhood of 1970s-contemporary style homes on large wooded lots.

A male in a pink hoodie was placed in the back of a police car and taken away.

Meanwhile, people were talking to police outside the home that’s less than a mile from North Augusta Middle School.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at 1179 Thurmond St. in North Augusta.
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at 1179 Thurmond St. in North Augusta.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander shot during an argument between two males at this gas station.
2 people injured when gunfire breaks out at Augusta gas station
Neil Hicks and Paul Kirkland II
Two charged in separate child molestation cases in Columbia County
School
Parents question Columbia County school safety after threats
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
AU Health
Skyrocketing COVID cases send local hospitals into ‘disaster mode’

Latest News

News 12 Foodie Friday│ Stay. Social Tap and Table Nachos and Breakfast Tacos
This was the scene of a serious crash north of Aiken on Aug. 27, 2021.
Fatal crash blocks Edgefield Highway north of Aiken
From left: Kambria Zamiya Rundell, Joshua Lee Dixon Bria Parrish.
Deputies find 2 teens who were missing, still seek a third
AU Health
Skyrocketing COVID cases send local hospitals into ‘disaster mode’